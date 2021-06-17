A man was fatally stabbed Thursday night near Seattle’s Pioneer Square, police said.

Officers were called around 8 p.m. to the area near Fourth Avenue and Jefferson Street, near King County District Court, Seattle police said on Twitter. Police added they had taken a suspect into custody.

David Cuerpo, a spokesperson for the Seattle Fire Department, said crews arrived to find two patients. A man in his 40s died at the scene, despite crews’ life-saving efforts. The other, 49, was taken to Harborview Medical Center in stable condition.

No further information was immediately available.