Seattle police homicide detectives are working with possible witnesses to come up with a suspect description.

Homicide detectives are investigating the death of a 47-year-old man who died Monday morning after being stabbed in Pioneer Square, Seattle police say.

Just after 4 a.m. Monday, officers were called to the 100 block of Yesler Way by a report of a stabbing, according to the department’s online Blotter. Officers performed CPR on the male victim, who later died at Harborview Medical Center, it says.

Witnesses told officers the incident began “as a disturbance between the two parties,” but the Blotter post doesn’t say what the disturbance was about or who else may have been involved. As of 11 a.m., officers were working with possible witnesses to develop a suspect description.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to please call the Homicide Tip Line at 206-233-5000.

The fatal stabbing is the third homicide investigated by Seattle police this month and the 13th this year, four more than by this time last year, according to a Seattle Times database.