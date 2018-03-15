The 21-year-old man was later found in rental car in Tumwater and suffered a minor gunshot wound after officers opened fire, authorities said.

A 21-year-old man killed his parents at their home near Buckley and was arrested hours later in Thurston County after being seen in a rental car, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.

Detectives have not determined a motive, but said the man has a drug history and anger problem.

The man’s brother called 911 about 7 p.m. Wednesday and asked deputies to check on his parents.

“He’d received a call 20 minutes earlier that his father was going to have a talk with his brother, who had a gun and bad drug history,” sheriff’s spokesman Ed Troyer said.

A deputy responded to the home in the 2300 block of 162nd Street East, saw a bullet hole in the window of the front door and called for backup.

The father was found shot to death inside the home. The mother was found fatally shot and wrapped in a tarp.

Neither victim’s identity has been released.

The deputy called for assistance from a helicopter to search for the suspect in a nearby wooded area.

They determined he was driving a rental car and put out a statewide alert about 12:20 a.m. asking other law-enforcement agencies to keep an eye out for the vehicle.

About 10 minutes later, a Tumwater police officer found the car outside a motel on 74th Avenue Southwest and tried to stop it.

“It was a mess,” Troyer said. “He drove at police cars until a Thurston County sheriff shot him, made him stop and blocked him in.”

The man suffered a minor gunshot wound to his shoulder and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

He was released early Thursday and is expected to be booked into Pierce County Jail on suspicion of two counts of first-degree murder.

This is the sixth homicide in Pierce County this week.