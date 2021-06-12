A man was shot and killed early Saturday morning close to Pioneer Square Park, according to Seattle Police Department. Homicide detectives are investigating the case, and no arrests have been made.

At 12:22 a.m. Saturday, callers to 911 reported gunshots near First Avenue and Cherry Street, according to Seattle police.

Police found a man on the ground with a gunshot wound to his chest. The 23-year-old was taken to Harborview Medical Center, where he died several hours later. Police did not release the man’s name.

Police said witnesses told them the shooter fled on foot. The Seattle Police Department has not released the identity of possible suspects.

Homicide detectives ask anyone with information to call the Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.