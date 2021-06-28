Seattle homicide detectives are investigating after a man was shot and killed in Seattle’s First Hill neighborhood Sunday night.

Witnesses called 911 to report shots fired in the 800 block of Marion Street around 8:30 p.m. Sunday, police said.

Officers arrived within four minutes and found a single male victim with multiple gunshot wounds. The man was taken to Harborview Medical Center, where he died.

Police released little additional information on the case except to say detectives were working with witnesses to develop a suspect description.