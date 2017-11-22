Seattle police said a description of a possible suspect was not immediately available.

Seattle police are investigating a deadly shooting Tuesday night in the Central District.

The male victim was shot at East Spruce Street and 24th Avenue, police tweeted. The shooting was reported at 11:20 p.m., according to the Seattle Fire Department’s 911 log.

The Capitol Hill Seattle Blog reports the victim died at the scene.

