Seattle police said a description of a possible suspect was not immediately available.
Seattle police are investigating a deadly shooting Tuesday night in the Central District.
The male victim was shot at East Spruce Street and 24th Avenue, police tweeted. The shooting was reported at 11:20 p.m., according to the Seattle Fire Department’s 911 log.
The Capitol Hill Seattle Blog reports the victim died at the scene.
