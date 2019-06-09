Authorities are searching for a man who they say fatally shot another man in a SeaTac parking lot Saturday night.

The shooting was reported around 10:20 p.m. following an argument between two men who knew each other, said King County sheriff’s Sgt. Ryan Abbott. The men were standing behind a car in the Safeway parking lot in the 4000 block of South 164th Street when one of the men shot the victim n the chest before getting into a blue sedan and driving away, Abbott said. The victim took off running, but collapsed a short distance away, he said.

Two of the victim’s friends witnessed the shooting and called police.

King County medics arrived and performed CPR, but the victim, 36, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The identity of the suspect is not known, Abbott said.