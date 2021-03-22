A 27-year-old Tukwila man was fatally shot in a Kent parking lot Sunday night, according to the Kent Police Department.

Police officers were called to the scene in the 10400 block of Southeast Kent Kangley Road at about 10:20 p.m. The officers found the man in his locked vehicle with a gunshot wound to the head.

Though officers and medical personnel tried life-saving measures, the man did not survive.

Police said multiple witnesses were present and officers detained a person of interest, “associated with the shooter,” shortly after the shooting. The shooter fled and was still at large as of Monday morning.

“The suspect is known to the victim and this was not a random incident,” police said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Kent Police Department’s tip line at 253-856-5808 and reference Kent case number 21-3205.