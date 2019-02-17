Multiple witnesses told police two suspects who knew the victim were involved.

A man died after he was found shot in a Jack in the Box parking lot early Sunday morning, according to Everett police.

Officers were called to the scene at 3:43 a.m. after reports of a shooting in the 8500 block of Evergreen Way in Everett, the police department said in a statement.

Officers began CPR immediately after they arrived but the man was later pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene. A woman who was with him at the time of the shooting was unharmed.

Multiple witnesses told police two suspects who knew the victim were involved, Everett Police Department Deputy Chief John DeRousse said by phone. A man was taken into custody by police as he left the scene, but the investigation is ongoing.