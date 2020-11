A 24-year-old woman is in custody after a 28-year-old man was found dead outside a Des Moines apartment building on Thursday evening.

The shooting outside the Silverwood Apartments on 30th Avenue South was reported before 9 p.m., minutes before the woman called police to say she’d shot someone, Des Moines Police Detective Sgt. David Mohr told KOMO News.

The woman was being interviewed by detectives last night, police said.