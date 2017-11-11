The victim, a 27-year-old from Burien, was shot while fighting with another man, the King County Sheriff's Office said.

A 27-year-old man was killed in a shooting Friday night in White Center, the King County Sheriff’s Office says.

The victim, a 27-year-old from Burien, was fighting with another man when he was shot near 15th Avenue South and Southwest 96th Street, the Sheriff’s Office. The victim was on the ground and not breathing when deputies arrived.

Deputies and medics performed CPR on the man but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses told deputies that a group of men were with talking with the victim just before to the shooting. One of the members of the group fought with the victim before pulling out a gun and shooting him, witnesses said.

The gunman then fled.

A search failed to locate a suspect.