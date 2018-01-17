A 23-year-old woman called 911 around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday to report that two men had broken into her home. Police say that the woman reported her boyfriend had been shot.

TACOMA — A 24-year-old man was shot and killed during a break-in at a Tacoma home.

KING-TV reports that a 23-year-old woman called 911 around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday to report that two men had broken into her home on Steel Street South.

Police say that the woman said her boyfriend had been shot.

Police say the woman and her 5-year-old son who was in the house at the time of the break-in were not hurt.

No other information was immediately available.