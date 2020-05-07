A man was fatally shot Wednesday night by Renton police, who were responding to a domestic violence call at an apartment complex.

According to the police department, the officers who arrived at about 11 p.m. at the complex in the 1100 block of Sunset Boulevard Northeast were confronted by a man with a knife. That man was shot and killed. The officers were not injured.

The department did not release further details about the shooting. It will be investigated by the Valley Independent Investigation Team, which is made up of detectives and crime scene professionals from police departments around King County. The Renton department said their personnel would not be involved in the investigation.