Two children and two other adults were found hiding in the apartment at the time but were not injured, police said.

Seattle police say officers fatally shot a man early Thursday who was suspected of killing a woman in a North Seattle apartment.

Officers had responded to reports of a woman’s death around 3:42 a.m. in the 10500 block of Midvale Avenue North near Northgate Way, Seattle police said.

When police arrived, they were confronted by the armed man and hewas shot during the encounter, according to a Seattle police spokesman.

The spokesman said police have not yet viewed body cam footage and were not immediately able to describe the confrontation.

The relationship between the man killed by police and the woman was not immediately known but police said two other adults and two children, all unharmed, were in the apartment when the woman was killed.

Police said they will release more information on the officer-involved shooting as it becomes available.