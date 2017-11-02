The 33-year-old man was fatally shot by on Monday night after Federal Way police say he pointed a gun at officers.

Robert James Lightfeather, 33, was identified Thursday as the man fatally shot by Federal Way police on Monday night, according to the King County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Lightfeather died from multiple gunshot wounds and his death is being investigated by the Valley Investigation Team, made up of members of South King County police agencies, with Kent and Renton police leading the investigation.

According to Federal Way police, a man threatened two other men with a gun at South 316th Street and Pacific Highway South about 10:30 p.m. Monday, and police were called.

Two officers, who were nearby and quickly arrived at the scene, simultaneously fired their weapons when the man pointed his gun at them, police said at the time.

The officers, who were not injured, have been placed on paid administrative leave, as is standard following a police shooting.