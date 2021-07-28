King County sheriff’s detectives are searching for the person who fatally shot a man Tuesday by the basketball court of Valley Ridge Park near Tyee High School in SeaTac.

The victim, a man in his 20s, died at the scene, said sheriff’s spokesman Sgt. Tim Meyer.

The shooting comes amid a rash of gun violence across the Seattle area this week that has claimed the lives of four others and injured seven.

Meyer said deputies were nearby, at SeaTac City Hall, around 8:30 p.m. when they heard shots fired nearby. When they arrived, the victim was dead and the shooter had fled, he said. Detectives began interviewing witnesses.

Meyer said it is too early to say whether the victim was targeted, but police do not believe the shooter is a risk to the public.

The investigation is ongoing, he said.