A man was fatally shot and two other people were assaulted and injured in Kent on Tuesday morning, according to Kent police.

Officers were called to the 24000 block of 35th Avenue South at about 5 a.m., following a report that people living in a home there were being assaulted by armed suspects. As the officers were heading there, dispatchers were told that shots were fired and the suspects had fled, Kent police said.

Officers found one man was fatally shot, and two other adults “had injuries from being physically assaulted,” Kent police said. Police did not immediately provide any further information about the nature of their injuries. One was treated at the scene, and the other was taken to Harborview Medical Center.

Police said they believe the people involved knew each other.