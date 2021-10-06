A group of soccer players helped subdue a man accused of attempting to abduct a 7-year-old girl from a SeaTac park on Sunday afternoon, say King County prosecutors.

Adrian Avrigeanu, 53, was charged Wednesday with attempted second-degree kidnapping and fourth-degree assault, accused of punching the girl’s 11-year-old cousin in the face when he tried to intervene, court records show. Avrigeanu, who does not appear to have any prior criminal convictions, remains jailed in lieu of $100,000 bail.

He is to be arraigned Oct. 14. Court records do not yet show which defense attorney is representing him.

Avrigeanu’s last known address in SeaTac is 1½ miles east of the North SeaTac Park & Ball Fields, where Sunday’s attempted abduction is alleged to have occurred. The park is located near South 128th Street and Des Moines Memorial Drive South.

Around 2:30 p.m., several youth and adult soccer games were underway and a number of parents were at the park with their children, say the charges. One mother noticed a man watching her 5-year-old daughter and later told King County sheriff’s deputies the man followed her and her child as they walked to the playground.

The man then grabbed a 7-year-old girl by the arm and began dragging her from the playground as the girl struggled and screamed, say the charges. The girl’s cousin and the mother of the 5-year-old grabbed hold of the girl and screamed at the man to let her go, drawing the attention of others in the park, according to the charges.

Advertising

One woman told investigators she saw the man punch the girl’s 11-year-old cousin in the faceand she ran to intervene, yelling for more people to come help, the charges say. A large group of adult soccer players surrounded and restrained the man until sheriff’s deputies arrived.

After Avrigeanu was arrested, deputies found his car in the parking lot, looked through the windows and saw a rope on the front passenger floorboard, according to the charges.

The next day, the mothers of the 7-year-old girl and 11-year-old boy told a sheriff’s detective their children had both complained of pain following the incident and had stayed home from school, the charges say.