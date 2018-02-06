Deputy Daniel McCartney was shot to death Jan. 7 after responding to an armed home-invasion robbery in Frederickson. Police say another suspect, Henry Carden, was found with a fatal self-inflicted gunshot wound.
TACOMA — Prosecutors have now charged a man suspected of killing a Washington state deputy with aggravated first-degree murder after detectives say a weapon found at the scene was tied to the suspect.
The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department said Tuesday that based on forensic testing the pistol used to kill Pierce County Deputy Daniel McCartney was among items linked to defendant Frank Pawul.
McCartney was shot to death Jan. 7 after responding to an armed home-invasion robbery in Frederickson. Police say another suspect, Henry Carden, was found with a fatal self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Police say Pawul texted his getaway driver, Brenda Troyer, after the shooting and claimed that Carden had shot the deputy.
Troyer and Samantha Jones, who police say was with Troyer when she dropped off Pawul and Carden near the site of the home invasion, are also facing charges.