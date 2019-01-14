A man was killed Sunday afternoon in a crash in Lynnwood.

A man was killed Sunday afternoon in Lynnwood after another driver hit his car.

Police are investigating the collision, which happened around 3:45 p.m. near the 19700 block of northbound 76th Avenue West. Police believe the suspect in the fatal crash was speeding and hit an unoccupied parked car before hitting the other driver, according to a news release.

Edmonds Police captured the suspect, a man in his 20s, after he tried to run away from the crash scene, according to the release.

The man who was hit died of his injuries after being taken to Harborview Medical Center.

Neither car had any passengers, according to the release.