A man was killed Sunday afternoon in a crash in Lynnwood.
A man was killed Sunday afternoon in Lynnwood after another driver hit his car.
Police are investigating the collision, which happened around 3:45 p.m. near the 19700 block of northbound 76th Avenue West. Police believe the suspect in the fatal crash was speeding and hit an unoccupied parked car before hitting the other driver, according to a news release.
Edmonds Police captured the suspect, a man in his 20s, after he tried to run away from the crash scene, according to the release.
The man who was hit died of his injuries after being taken to Harborview Medical Center.
Most Read Local Stories
- As the Alaskan Way Viaduct comes down, so does a longtime shelter for Seattle's homeless
- People keep stealing '420' milepost signs, but Washington state has a quirky solution
- Goodbye, viaduct: The highway closes for good after 66 years on Seattle's waterfront VIEW
- Washington state Sen. Kevin Ranker resigns amid misconduct accusations
- Seattle officials plead for help, patience as viaduct traffic problems loom VIEW
Neither car had any passengers, according to the release.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.