What began as a report of multiple shots being fired at an apartment complex outside Lynnwood early Thursday morning ended with a man dying in an automobile crash near Lake City after fleeing from police, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to reports of 15 to 20 shots being fired at the complex, in the 14800 block of Admiralty Way, according to a Sheriff’s Office news release. They found a “vehicle matching the suspect vehicle description fleeing from the area at a high rate of speed,” the release said.

Deputies attempted to pull over the vehicle, but the suspect accelerated and a chase ensued, the release said. The driver got onto Interstate 5 south and exited at Northeast 145th Street. Officers stopped the chase as the vehicle “was traveling approximately 90 mph in the oncoming lane of traffic.”

Soon after, deputies found the vehicle crashed near 36th Avenue Northeast and Northeast 145th Street. The vehicle had been reported stolen, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

A man was found dead inside the vehicle, while a second person fled the scene, according to the release. A K-9 track was unable to locate that person.

Snohomish County detectives found evidence of at least 40 shots fired and several bullets striking the apartment complex. Several occupied apartments were struck by bullets, one with a 3-week-old baby inside, the Sheriff’s Office tweeted. There were no reported injuries as a result of the gunfire.

It’s not known what led up to the shooting, but detectives believe a second vehicle was involved.

The investigation remains active. The identity and manner of death of the deceased man will be released later by the Snohomish County Medical Examiner.