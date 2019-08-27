A 58-year-old man died after suffering a brain injury during a fight near Pioneer Square last week, according to Seattle police.

The King County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the man Monday as Michael Anthony Garcia and ruled the death a homicide.

Police said Garcia reportedly got into a fight with a 38-year-old man at Third Avenue and James Street on Aug. 14. Garcia was taken to Harborview Medical Center with a life-threatening brain injury after his head struck the ground, according to a statement from police.

He was removed from life support and pronounced dead on Aug. 24, police said.

Police have identified the other man involved in the fight and referred the case to prosecutors.