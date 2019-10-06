A 36-year-old man died after he was shot Sunday during a dispute at a Federal Way parking lot, according to police.

Officers responded shortly after 2 a.m. to the scene at 1650 S.W. Dash Point Road, Federal Way police Cmdr. Kurt Schwan said in an email. The 36-year-old was shot during the dispute, and later died at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, he said.

“Information is limited and there is no suspect information available for release at this time,” he added. “Detectives are currently working this investigation.”

KIRO-TV, which first reported the shooting, said the crime was initially reported as a robbery, but a police officer later suggested that was not the case.

It was the second shooting reported over the weekend in Federal Way: On Friday night, a teenager was shot in the Wild Waves Theme & Water Park parking lot, reported The News Tribune.

The 17-year-old victim also was transported to Harborview Medical Center with what were initially life-threatening injuries but was later reported to be in stable condition. Police had no suspect information, and the investigation is ongoing in that shooting, Schwan told The News Tribune.