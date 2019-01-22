The incident occurred Monday after the Grandview man fled in a stolen vehicle from a Washington State Patrol trooper who tried to stop him for speeding.
PROSSER, Benton County — Authorities say a 56-year-old man died after police used a Taser to stun him during his arrest following a car chase and standoff west of Richland.
The Benton County Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook that the Grandview man fled Monday in a stolen vehicle from a Washington State Patrol trooper who tried to stop him for speeding.
The sheriff’s office says multiple officers pursued the man who was seen with a pistol before he stopped the vehicle near Prosser.
Authorities negotiated with the man for several hours and the sheriff’s office says he became combative during arrest and a Taser was used. A few minutes later he stopped breathing, and CPR efforts were unsuccessful.
Most Read Local Stories
- As STEM majors soar at UW, interest in humanities shrinks — a potentially costly loss
- Teen shot at Walmart in Renton was a 'good kid' and father of two, grandmother says
- New Yorker article about marijuana strikes nerve with pot researchers
- Seattle-area residents least likely in nation to give their neighborhoods top marks | FYI Guy
- $3M awarded to children molested by 'psychopath' foster child placed by state with Island County family
Inside the vehicle officers found pills, a meth pipe, other drug paraphernalia and the pistol.
A special investigations unit is investigating.