A 53-year-old man was killed when he was hit by a driver in Lakewood on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office.

The man was crossing the Freedom Way overpass of Interstate 5 around 1:15 p.m. when the driver of a gold minivan allegedly struck him and drove off, the sheriff’s office said.

The driver and the victim possibly knew each other from the day before, the sheriff’s office said. On Monday, the victim was robbed at a gas station on Union Avenue Southwest, according to the sheriff’s office. Friends of the victim said they had been looking for the suspect and spotted him Tuesday afternoon driving across the I-5 overpass.

The victim and his girlfriend got out of their car and confronted the person they believed was the suspect as he was stopped in traffic, the sheriff’s office said. When he tried to drive away, he allegedly struck the victim and fled the scene.

The man was taken to a hospital, where he later died of his injuries. No arrests have been made.

No further information about the collision or the minivan driver was immediately available.