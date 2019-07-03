Poulsbo police fatally shot a man at a crowded “Third of July” fireworks show Wednesday night, sending families and young children fleeing, according to the police department.

Officers received a report of a man threatening people and responded to the middle of the crowd at Waterfront Park around 9 p.m., Poulsbo Police Chief Dan Schoonmaker said in a statement. He said he could not comment Wednesday night on whether the man had a weapon.

Officers struggled with the man, and one officer shot at and struck him, Schoonmaker said.

The man was handcuffed and officers delivered aid while they waited for medics to arrive, he said. The Poulsbo Fire Department attempted to treat the man, but he died from his injuries, Schoonmaker said.

In social media posts, witnesses described chaos: people running from the shooting and children crying after seeing it up close. Schoonmaker said many people were near the shooting and that the area was cleared after to preserve evidence.

The Kitsap County Incident Response Team is investigating the shooting.

The name of the man and officer are not being released until family can be contacted, Schoonmaker said.