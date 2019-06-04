A man shot by an Auburn police officer on Friday has died, according to the King County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Jesse Sarey, 26, was taken to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition Friday evening after being shot by an officer who responded to a disorderly-conduct call. He died of multiple gunshot wounds later that night, according to the medical examiner.

The Valley Investigation Team, which is made up of members of South King County police agencies, is investigating the shooting. It had not yet concluded its investigation by Tuesday afternoon, said police spokesman Cmdr. Steve Stocker.

The officer was responding to a report that Sarey was kicking and throwing items at cars in the 1400 block of Auburn Way North on Friday evening, Stocker said. The officer got into a physical altercation with Sarey, then shot him, he said.

The officer was also injured during the incident, but was not shot, Stocker said. He has since been released from the hospital.

Stocker said he didn’t know whether Sarey had a weapon. He didn’t have further details on what occurred during the altercation that led up to the shooting.