A 66-year-old man, who had been in custody in the King County Jail since July, died at the jail Wednesday evening, according to the King County Department of Adult and Juvenile Detention.

The King County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the man Thursday as Billy Sterling and determined he died from pulmonary emphysema and metastatic prostate cancer. His death was ruled to be from natural causes.

Sterling, of Kent, was facing two counts of promoting the commercial sex abuse of a minor, accused of profiting from the prostitution of two 17-year-old girls from March until his July arrest, according to court records. At the time, he was under a five-year court order to not have any contact with minors following an earlier conviction for promoting the prostitution of another juvenile girl, the records say. In August, he made recorded phone calls from the jail to a girl in California, encouraging her to come live with him, according to the records.

In October, a superior court judge denied a defense motion to reduce Sterling’s $200,000 bail and Jail Health Services indicated they were providing Sterling with palliative care, according to court records.

Sterling’s in-custody death is the second in less than three weeks.

On Oct. 17, Dustin Rand, 48, was found unresponsive in his cell at the jail in downtown Seattle and later died at Harborview Medical Center. As of Thursday, his cause and manner of death were still pending the results of toxicology testing, according to the Medical Examiner’s Office. He was awaiting trial on a third-degree assault charge.

Noah Haglund, a spokesperson for the Department of Adult and Juvenile Detention, said jail officials are working with Public Health – Seattle & King County to conduct internal investigations into the deaths of Sterling and Rand and the Seattle Police Department is also conducting its own investigation into the deaths.