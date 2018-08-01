Tukwila police do not believe the fatal shooting was random.
A man was fatally shot and a woman was injured in an early morning shooting in Tukwila, according to police.
Police were called to the 3400 block of South 146th Street around 4:40 a.m. Wednesday, where a 22-year-old man and a woman had been shot, Tukwila officer Victor Masters said. The woman’s age isn’t known.
The man died at the scene despite lifesaving efforts by Police and Fire Department paramedics, Masters said.
The woman, who was shot in the leg, was taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. Masters said he had no other information about her or her condition.
He said police do not have an immediate description of the shooter, but do not believe the shooting was random.
