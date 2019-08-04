Seattle police are investigating an early morning shooting in Hillman City that left one man dead Sunday.

Emergency dispatchers received reports shortly after 2 a.m. of a shooting near Rainier Avenue South and South Orcas Street, according to the Seattle Police Department.

Officers arrived on the scene to find a 51-year-old man lying on the sidewalk surrounded by several people and began administering first aid, said Detective Patrick Michaud, public information officer for the Seattle Police Department.

The man was transported to Harborview Medical Center where he later died, Michaud said.

The man’s name was not released, and no additional information about him will be available until the King County Medical Examiner’s Office has performed an autopsy. An official at the examiner’s office said an autopsy might not be performed until Tuesday.

The shooting is under investigation by Seattle Police Department homicide detectives, who have asked that anyone with information call the department’s tip line at 206-233-5000.

Sunday’s shooting was the second gun-related death in the area in the past two weeks.

On July 26, Seattle police responded to calls of a seriously injured driver on Othello Street near Rainier Avenue South. Officers found 71-year-old Marvin E. Huelett, Sr. suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the medical examiner’s office. Huelett was taken to Harborview Medical Center where he was pronounced dead later that evening.