TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — The Tacoma Police Department is investigating a shooting at a club that left one man dead.
Police say officers responding to the early Sunday shooting at an after-hours club found one man injured with a gunshot wound and another man dead at the scene.
KOMO-TV reports the injured man was taken to a hospital.
Police will interview people who were there at the time.
