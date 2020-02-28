A man died in a crash Thursday evening near Gig Harbor while fleeing state troopers, who were exchanging fire with him, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.

Troopers tried to pull over the driver of a Ford F-150 on Purdy Drive Northwest shortly before 9 p.m. Thursday, and the driver shot at the troopers, who returned fire, according to the sheriff’s office.

The pickup truck crashed and rolled, and the driver was found dead inside, according to the sheriff’s office.

No officers were injured, said Trooper Chelsea Hodgson, a Washington State Patrol spokesperson.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department will lead an investigation, Hodgson said.