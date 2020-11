Seattle police are investigating a shooting in the Delridge neighborhood of West Seattle, according to the department’s Twitter feed.

Seattle Fire Department medics transported a 28-year-old man in critical condition to Harborview Medical Center, public-information officer David Cuerpo said in an email.

The shooting happened just before 11:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 6900 block of 24th Avenue Southwest, and officers are searching for a suspect, according to police.