Police are seeking suspects, motive in downtown stabbing

Seattle police are investigating a stabbing in downtown Seattle early Monday morning that left a 47-year-old in critical but stable condition.

Police said they were called to a bus stop at 3rd Avenue and Union Street shortly after midnight where a passerby reported a man had been stabbed in the neck.

Officers were able to speak with the victim and obtain a description of the suspect, who was last seen traveling north along 3rd Avenue, according to Seattle police.

Detectives are reviewing evidence to determine what may have lead up to the assault and asking anyone with information in this case to call the tip line at 206-625-5011.