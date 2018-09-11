Deputies fired at the man after he reportedly robbed a Spanaway WalMart; however the Pierce County Medical Examiner's Office says the suspect killed himself.

The man confronted and fired at by Pierce County sheriff’s deputies outside a Walmart in Spanaway Monday killed himself, according to the Pierce County Medical Examiner.

The ME identified the man as 30-year-old Bradley Barboza of Graham.

Barboza died from a gunshot wound to the head, according to the examiner’s office, which ruled the death a suicide. The medical examiner’s office would not say whether Barboza suffered other gunshot wounds from when the deputies opened fire.

Pierce County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to the store at 2037 Mountain Highway East just before 2 a.m. Monday and saw a man wearing a camouflage shirt and carrying a handgun leaving the store, the department wrote on Twitter Monday. The man had “reportedly robbed cashiers and walked around store,” the department wrote. The man “charged at [a] deputy” and two deputies shot at him, the department wrote.

The man then ran into the bushes, where deputies found him dead, according to the department. The department said a gun was found in the man’s hand and cash was in his pockets.