A high-speed chase up Interstate 5 on Sunday ended with state troopers arresting only the passenger of the suspect vehicle.

That’s because the driver’s seat was occupied by a pit bull.

The dog’s owner, a 51-year-old Lakewood man, reportedly told troopers he was teaching his pet to drive. The man was arrested on investigation of DUI, reckless driving, hit-and-run and felony eluding, the Washington State Patrol told KOMO News.

The pursuit started after a driver allegedly hit two vehicles at the Boeing Access Road exit in South Seattle shortly before 1 p.m. and then sped away, according to KOMO. The vehicle, a 1996 Buick, was spotted near the Snohomish River Bridge near mile marker 195, KOMO reports.

Washington State Patrol troopers told the news station the Buick was traveling faster than 100 mph before the driver left the freeway and drove onto Centennial Trail.

When the pursuit ended at Kackman Road and Grandview Trail, troopers told KOMO, the dog was sitting behind the wheel and the man appeared to have been steering from the passenger seat.