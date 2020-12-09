A man walked into a building housing the headquarters of the Spokane County Democratic Party on Wednesday claiming to have an explosive device, Spokane Police said.

The man has been detained, and an investigation is ongoing, Officer John O’Brien, a Spokane police spokesperson, said.

The building, on North Division Street in Spokane, also houses a local branch of the Teamsters.

O’Brien said it was an active investigation involving the department’s Major Crimes Detectives. The first call came in to police at 10:18 a.m. Police shut down six blocks of the street Wednesday afternoon as they investigated.

In a joint statement, Spokane County Democrats Chair Nicole Bishop and Washington State Democrats Chair Tina Podlodowski said that no one at the party headquarters suffered “significant injuries.”

“We are so relieved that no one was harmed in this reprehensible act of violence,” Bishop and Podlodowski said. “Our primary concern is for the safety of our volunteers and the broader community of Spokane. We urge every elected official and community leader to join us in condemning this apparently politically motivated act of violence.”