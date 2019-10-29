An autopsy of a man who died when he fled from Des Moines police early Sunday showed that he drowned as a result of blunt-force injuries, according to authorities.

The death of Juan Salamanca-Acosta, 23, was ruled an accident, according to the King County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Des Moines police are not releasing additional information about the case or the circumstances surrounding Salamanca-Acosta’s death because it is still under investigation, Sgt. Dave Mohr said Tuesday.

In a news release issued by the department Sunday, police said officers responded around 6 a.m. to a report of a sexual assault in the 22800 block of 27th Avenue South. They found a suspect, later identified as Salamanca-Acosta, in a vehicle.

Salamanca-Acosta fled in the vehicle, and police pursued him for a few minutes until he lost control of the car and crashed into some shrubs near the Des Moines Creek Trail. He then fled into the nearby wooded area, which police described as “heavily treed” and with steep terrain.

When a police K-9 unit found Salamanca-Acosta at 6:56 a.m., he was unresponsive and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. Des Moines police say officers did not have any physical contact with Salamanca-Acosta during the pursuit.