A Canadian man arrested in Kent and wanted for the June 2018 rape and murder of a 31-year-old mother in Windsor, Ontario, has agreed to be extradited to face trial on the charges.

Jitesh Bhogal, 27, appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge James P. Donohue on Friday, where he signed documents acknowledging his identity and declining to challenge his extradition. He was remanded to U.S. Marshals and will be returned to Windsor for trial. He faces up to life in prison for the slaying of Autumn Taggart, a young woman whose young son lay awake in an adjacent bedroom while his mother was killed, according to documents filed in U.S. District Court.

Bhogal, described in court documents as a “senior design release engineer” for a “major automobile manufacturer” in Detroit, traveled between Canada and the U.S. almost daily, according to prosecutors.

After the June 2018 slaying was discovered, prosecutors say his travel habits changed and he returned to his parents’ home in Kent and obtained a Washington driver’s license. He was arrested after Canadian officials, with the help of agents from the Department of Homeland Security, obtained a DNA sample from Bhogal on a beer glass after following him to a bar in Detroit and matched it to evidence taken from the apartment where Taggart was found dead, according to court documents.

Bhogal was charged in Canada with first-degree murder and aggravated sexual assault of Taggart, whose apartment was adjacent to a man whom Bhogal had met earlier in the night to arrange to buy cocaine and in search of a prostitute. According to court documents, Bhogal is believed to have scaled an outside balcony to Taggart’s third-floor apartment, where he first went into her son’s room and told the boy to go to sleep, and then raped and killed his mother while the terrified child listened to her screams.

In an affidavit signed by Bhogal and filed by his attorney, Gregory Murphy, Bhogal said he admits he is the person being sought by Canadian police.

Bhogal was arrested at his parents’ house in Kent earlier this month after a cross-border investigation involving Homeland Security Investigations and Customs and Border Protection. Bhogal was followed between Detroit and Kent for two months before he was apprehended, according to prosecutors.