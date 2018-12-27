Sheriff's deputies in Mason County say William R. Foster stabbed and beat his mother to death on Christmas Day

A 25-year-old man police say killed his mother on Christmas Day has been charged with first-degree murder.

Sheriff’s deputies in Mason County say William R. Foster stabbed and beat his mother to death Tuesday because he believed the 62-year-old woman was a demon. Mason County Prosecuting Attorney Michael Dorcy charged Foster with first-degree murder Thursday.

According to documents from the Mason County Sheriff’s Office, Foster lived with his mother, Claudia A. Foster, in Hoodsport near Hood Canal. Police say he arrived at the home of a family member who lives nearby Tuesday evening covered in blood and saying he “just slayed the demon.”

Sheriff’s deputies found Foster’s mother dead at her home and say Foster told them he stabbed her in the skull with a knife and hit her in the head with a baseball bat, according to the documents. Deputies found a bat that appeared to have blood on it near the woman’s body, the documents say.

A judge Wednesday ordered Foster held in lieu of $500,000 bail.