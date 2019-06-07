King County prosecutors have charged a 59-year-old man with murder, accusing him of fatally stabbing his girlfriend, 23, in their SeaTac apartment Tuesday while he held their baby.

Timothy Dilury Jackson was charged with first-degree murder-domestic violence in King County Superior Court Friday, with the aggravating factors of committing the offense near a child and use of a deadly weapon, according to charging documents.

He is being held in King County Jail without bail. He will next appear in court June 18.

The King County Medical Examiner’s Office has not yet identified the victim. The documents say Jackson and the woman had been dating for about a year, and that Jackson stabbed her several times after she told him he wasn’t the father of their 2 1/2-year-old son.

Deputies with the King County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Willow Lake apartment complex in the 3000 block of South 208th Street. A crying woman who asked for help was only able to tell the dispatcher the street address for the apartment complex before the line went dead.

About 15 minutes later, according to the charges, Jackson called 911 and said, “I stabbed her” and “I killed her.” He requested medical aid, and the baby could be heard crying in the background.

Around the same time, as deputies arrived and tried to determine which apartment the call came from, Jackson appeared on the balcony with the baby in his arms. He called out to deputies, who said he claimed to have stabbed a woman, according to the charges.

Deputies found the victim on the living-room floor. An autopsy found the woman suffered six deep stab wounds to the chest, six shallower stabs around the center of her chest and a wound through her right wrist, according to charging documents.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Jackson was arrested and the baby was turned over to Child Protective Services, according to sheriff’s spokesman Sgt. Ryan Abbott.

Detectives said Jackson told them he was cutting onions in the kitchen when he and the victim began to argue — but when searching the apartment, they couldn’t find onions in the kitchen or the trash, according to the charges.

Detectives said Jackson later told them he and the woman were arguing in the living room and that he went into the kitchen to get a knife after she told him he was not the baby’s father, according to charges.

Jackson was convicted of domestic violence in 1997 and 2004, according to the charges.