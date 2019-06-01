Daniel Morgan McLaughlin, 30, has been charged with first-degree assault in connection with the May 25 shooting of a newspaper carrier in Federal Way.

Police say McLaughlin told them he shot Travis Zimmerman, according to charging documents. He is being held at the King County Regional Justice Center in Kent on $500,000 bail.

Zimmerman, 39, was shot around 3 a.m. in the 31600 block of 37th Avenue Southwest, which is in a residential neighborhood. He was on the phone with his girlfriend, who was also delivering newspapers, including The Seattle Times. She was in a separate car with their two babies and called police after hearing Zimmerman yell and the sound of gunshots, she said.

Police found Zimmerman lying facedown in the street with several gunshot wounds, according to a statement from the Federal Way Police Department. His girlfriend said he was struck in his legs, hip and face.

He was taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, where he was in satisfactory condition Saturday, according to hospital spokeswoman Susan Gregg.

Zimmerman told police that a pickup had begun following him in the Twin Lakes neighborhood and that he didn’t think much of it at first, according to the police statement. But after noticing the truck a few more times, and after the truck’s driver tried to “block and stop him,” he decided to tell the driver he was “just delivering papers,” according to court documents.

He told police that when he got out of his car, the driver fired multiple rounds at him.

Neighbors came out of their homes after hearing gunshots, called 911 and attended to Zimmerman’s wounds until police arrived, according to court documents.

Police identified McLaughlin using neighborhood surveillance cameras and a vehicle description given by Zimmerman. McLaughlin was arrested while leaving his house Tuesday night after detectives from the Police Department’s special investigation unit and SWAT staked out his Federal Way home.

McLaughlin told police he thought Zimmerman was following him and yelling at him, that Zimmerman had tried to pull him out of his vehicle and that he fired his gun to scare Zimmerman off, according to charging documents.

The two men don’t know each other, according to court documents.

Someone who says they are a friend of Zimmerman set up a GoFundMe page to cover his family’s expenses while he is recovering from his injuries. As of 7 p.m. Saturday, it had raised about $31,000 from 516 people.