A 32-year-old man was charged with assault after prosecutors said he stabbed a 17-year-old boy in the neck in South Seattle last month, then told police he wanted to kill white people.

Ahmed Awil Abdi-Dahar was charged with first-degree assault on Jan. 2, according to court documents. The King County Prosecutor’s Office claimed that, unprovoked, the man attacked a boy walking home from the bus on Dec. 27.

The boy told police he had just gotten off the bus near South Henderson Street and Yukon Avenue South when he saw Abdi-Dahar, who he didn’t know, according to the probable-cause statement. The boy said Abdi-Dahar kicked him, so he tried to shove him away. The boy was in the crosswalk when he said Abdi-Dahar stabbed him and he fell to the ground.

The man stabbed the boy in the neck, narrowly missing his carotid artery, and then kicked him multiple times in the head as he lay on the ground bleeding, according to the prosecutor’s office.

Police received a call reporting the incident just after noon. Two witnesses were helping the boy when police arrived. The boy was taken to Harborview Medical Center with a stab wound in his neck and a large blood clot on the right side of his head, according to police documents. He is still at the hospital in satisfactory condition, Harborview spokeswoman Susan Gregg said in an email.

Two men in the area were detained and Abdi-Dahar was identified as a suspect, according to the probable-cause statement.

Police said the man told them he was trying to kill the victim, wanted to kill white people and wanted to shoot police officers, according to the probable-cause statement. On the way to King County Jail, Abdi-Dahar offered to take police to the knife. Police said Abdi-Dahar led them to the spot where he said he buried the knife, which they then located.

The man previously pleaded guilty to fourth-degree assault after attacking a man with a box cutter and attempting to slit his throat in 2009, according to court documents.

Abdi-Dahar’s arraignment is scheduled for Jan. 16. Bond is set at $350,000, according to the prosecutor’s office.