Prosecutors say the man conspired with others to obtain truckloads of food and drinks under the promise that the product would be destroyed or recycled into agricultural feed. Instead, he then sold it to discount grocery stores in several states, they said.

Federal prosecutors in Seattle have charged a Mississippi man in a two-year scheme to sell food and beverages that were supposed to be destroyed to discount grocery stores.

Charging papers filed in U.S. District Court on Wednesday identify Randy Sparks as the owner of Silver Dollar Sales in Golden, Mississippi.

Prosecutors say he conspired with others to obtain hundreds of truckloads of food and drinks, such as apple juice, under the promise that the product would be destroyed or recycled into agricultural feed. They say he then sold it to discount grocery stores in several states, including Mississippi and California.

There is no allegation in charging papers that the resold products threatened human health.

Sparks is expected to plead guilty later this month. Reached by The Associated Press, he declined to comment except to say, “I wish it wouldn’t go on the news.”