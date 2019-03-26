King County prosecutors charged a man with attempted murder in connection with a Kirkland burglary and stabbing, which they say is similar to a 2011 Yakima County case in which the man was suspected of bludgeoning a family to death.

Kevin Lee Harper, 36, was charged last Thursday with first-degree attempted murder, kidnapping, robbery and burglary, according to charging documents. While his bail was set at $2 million at his initial court appearance, a judge granted a prosecutors’ request to hold him without bail.

In calling for no bail, prosecutors cited the high-profile Yakima County case in which Harper was charged with three counts of aggravated-murder and faced the potential of a life in prison. But after missteps by detectives and prosecutors, Harper pleaded guilty to possessing a pistol stolen from the home in a plea deal.

Prosecutors say that on March 17, Harper broke into the home of a woman who had hired him to do plumbing work in the South Juanita neighborhood of Kirkland. The victim told police he appeared in her house around 7:30 p.m. with a knife and threatened to kill her if she didn’t follow his orders, according to charges.

Harper stole a wallet, several debit and credit cards, cash and jewelry from the victim and forced her to tell him her PIN number, according to charges. Prosecutors believe he then forced her outside at knife point with the intent to take her to an ATM and withdraw money.

On the way to his vehicle, Harper looked inside her car and found what he believed to be keys to a safe, according to charges. Prosecutors say he forced the woman back into the house and demanded to know where the safe was. When she said she didn’t have a safe, he tied her up and stabbed her several times, according to charges.

The victim told police she pretended to be dead, hoping Harper would leave, the charges allege. Instead, prosecutors say Harper poured what police believe was cleaning fluids onto her body and resumed stabbing her until she lost consciousness, according to charges. He eventually left the house, likely believing the woman was dead, according to charges.

The woman managed to make her way into the street, where a passing driver spotted her. She was taken to Harborview Medical Center and treated for eight stab wounds, including six on her face and neck, and other wounds to her head, according to charges.

Police say that the victim identified the attacker as her plumber, “Kevin,” and that Harper’s employer confirmed he had worked at the victim’s house on several occasions, the charges say.

Police arrested Harper last week as he arrived at a job site. Police say they found a knife in his pocket that matched the one used in the attack, according to charges. Police say a search of Harper’s van turned up the victim’s identification, and debit and credit cards.

Harper denied being involved in the attack and said he had been working alone at a different job site in Kirkland at the time, according to police.

In charging documents, prosecutors compared the case to the 2011 Yakima County triple-slaying.

“Although the defendant was ultimately not convicted of the most serious offenses in the Yakima case, the similarities between that case and the present case are highly concerning,” Senior Deputy Prosecuting Attorney John Castleton wrote in charging papers.

Harper was accused of fatally bludgeoned a man, his wife and his 98-year-old mother during a burglary of their Yakima home. Harper was charged with three counts of first-degree aggravated murder, robbery and burglary in that case.

But he was ultimately sentenced in 2013 to about nine years for unlawful possession of a stolen firearm in a plea deal after the other charges were thrown out.

There was a series of missteps in how the case was handled, including allegations that detectives didn’t follow up on a potential alibi for Harper and violated attorney-client privilege by listening to phone recordings between him and his lawyer, the Yakima Herald-Republic reported.

Yakima County prosecutors tried to revoke the plea deal by arguing that Harper didn’t participate in the investigation as he had agreed and said they had new evidence. A superior court judge disagreed, saying the state’s own mistakes imperiled the case, according to The Associated Press.

Yakima prosecutors then asked an appeals court to review the case, but they later dropped their appeal in 2014, the Yakima Herald reported.

Harper was released from prison in July 2017, according to the Washington State Department of Corrections.