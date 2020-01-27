King County prosecutors Monday charged a 21-year-old Jamel Jackson with unlawful possession of a firearm, accusing him of being one of three shooters who exchanged gunfire at Third Avenue and Pine Street last week, killing one woman and injuring seven others, including Jackson.

The Seattle Police Department’s preliminary investigation shows Jackson was not the aggressor in the gunfight, Senior Deputy Prosecutor Mary Barbosa wrote in charging papers. But he “nevertheless fired his gun multiple times in a crowded intersection full of commuters and tourists,” she wrote.

Barbosa noted Jackson has been told by at least four superior court judges that he is not to possess firearms, but he continues to do so. Additional charges are possible as the investigation continues, she wrote.

Also Monday, a judge agreed to increase Jackson’s bail from $50,000 to $250,000 because he is considered likely to commit a violent offense if released, jail and court records show.

“This complex case is still actively under investigation by the Seattle Police Department as it involves a significant number of witnesses, data analysis, forensic testing, and other critical elements,” says a statement released by the prosecutor’s office.

Seattle police are still looking for Marquise Tolbert and William Tolliver, both 24, who were identified as the two other men involved in Wednesday’s gunfight that sent people running for cover at the height of the evening commute and forced the shutdown of several blocks of Third Avenue.

Charging papers don’t go into detail about the shooting itself, but they say detectives reviewing video-surveillance footage from the shooting recognized Jackson as one of the people seen holding and firing a gun. Police say Jackson admitted to firing a 9 mm handgun and said he got rid of the weapon before he was contacted by first responders at the scene, according to the charges. The gun has not been found, but detectives did collect 9 mm shell casings from the scene, the charges say.

Charging documents do not say whether bullets from Jackson’s weapon struck anyone.

Last week, Police Chief Carmen Best said officers had recovered more than 20 shell casings from three different caliber weapons.

On Friday, the King County Medical Examiner’s Office identified Tanya Jackson, 50, as the woman who was fatally shot. A resident of Plymouth House, which provides supportive housing to residents who were previously homeless, Jackson was remembered as a joyful woman who lived a rich life.