A 21-year-old man was charged Thursday with second-degree murder in connection with the fatal shooting last year of a man in Cal Anderson Park, according to the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

Zaquai Zekie De Shay McCray was taken into custody in Columbus, Georgia, on Thursday after violating an order from the Pierce County Superior Court to not travel outside Pierce, King, Thurston and Kitsap counties, according to charging documents.

The Pierce County Superior Court issued the order in July 2019 when McCray was charged with first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary and second-degree assault for allegedly breaking into a neighbor’s home with a shotgun, charging documents said.

Prosecutors on Thursday requested McCray be held on $2 million bail, citing a “pattern of violence against others.”

The arrest comes more than a year after the fatal shooting in the Capitol Hill park on March 20, 2019.

The victim, 21-year-old Hakeem Salahud-din, was playing basketball on the courts near Nagle Place and East Pine Street when a fight broke out around 10 p.m., police said last year. Detectives said Salahud-din was shot after he ran over to protect his 17-year-old sister, who had been punched in the face.

Advertising

After the shooting, two men — the alleged shooter and another person — fled the park, according to the police report.

Salahud-din died at the scene from a gunshot wound to the head.

Detectives identified McCray as a suspect after speaking with several witnesses, according to police. Police interviewed him for the first time after he was arrested for his alleged role in the Pierce County home invasion in July 2019, according to the report.

At that time, McCray denied involvement in the shooting, and told an officer he was in Tacoma for all of March 2019.

Officers later recovered video footage from a resident who lives in a nearby apartment, showing people in the park before and after the shooting, the report said. Police said the video helped identify other witnesses from that night, including the man who fled the scene with the shooter.

Police attempted to search for the man, whom officers believed was McCray’s cousin, but couldn’t find him until he was arrested for an unrelated crime earlier this month.

Advertising

When he was arrested, police said he cooperated with them and ended up telling them McCray — his “little cousin” — was the person who shot Salahud-din, the report said.

Police also interviewed the cousin’s mother, who said her son had told her McCray was the shooter, police said.

McCray’s arraignment is scheduled for July 9 at the King County Courthouse.