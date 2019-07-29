MOUNT VERNON — A man accused of attempted murder in the shooting of a Mount Vernon police officer has been found mentally competent to stand trial.

Ernesto Lee Rivas, 47, faces charges related to a Dec. 15, 2016, standoff with law enforcement that left officer Michael “Mick” McClaughry blind after being shot in the head.

Questions about Rivas’ competency were raised July 19 in Skagit County Superior Court by one of his lawyers.

Judge Brian Stiles ordered a competency evaluation.

In a seven-day turnaround, that report was submitted to the court Friday morning.

The evaluator determined Rivas has a thorough understanding of the justice system and the charges against him, and that he has the ability to assist his lawyers in his trial.

With the evaluation complete, Rivas’ trial can proceed on Wednesday.

Rivas is the third person — and only adult — to face charges in relation to the 2016 incident.

In January 2017, 15-year-old Roberto Lopez Jr. was sentenced to six months in a juvenile detention facility after pleading guilty as an adult to second-degree assault with a deadly weapon.

In June 2017, 16-year-old Austin Isaias Gonzales was sentenced to seven and a half years in prison after pleading guilty as an adult to three counts of second-degree assault, two of which carried a deadly weapon enhancement.

Rivas’ trial is expected to be the largest in Skagit County in several years, with more potential jurors being assembled than ever before in the county’s history.