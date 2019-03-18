Prosecutors believe the man tried to throw a stranger off the Madison Street overpass of Interstate 5 earlier this month, according to charging documents.

King County prosecutors have charged a man with attempted assault after they say he tried to throw a stranger off an Interstate 5 overpass in Seattle earlier this month.

Jonathan James Wilson, 34, was charged with first-degree attempted assault on Wednesday.

Prosecutors believe that on March 11, Wilson pushed a woman against the railing of the I-5 overpass on Madison Street, according to charging documents. The woman told police that he asked, “Do you want to go over the edge?” as morning rush-hour traffic zoomed by 40 feet below, according to the charges.

A passerby told police he heard shouting and saw Wilson attempting to lift a woman over the railing, according to charges. He pulled Wilson away from the woman. Then, he said, Wilson shoved him and walked away.

Police said they located Wilson a few blocks from the scene. He was booked into King County Jail on March 11, where he remains in lieu of $400,000 bail, according to jail and court records.

In charging documents, prosecutors said this was Wilson’s fourth arrest for assaulting strangers in Seattle since September, but that the city had dismissed charges in the other cases. Prosecutors believe charges were dismissed because of Wilson’s mental-health status, according to the charges.