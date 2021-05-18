SEDRO-WOOLLEY — A 23-year-old Sedro-Woolley man was charged Monday for allegedly shooting into an apartment early Sunday.

Kyler Lemar Parker has been charged in Skagit County Superior Court with one count of first-degree assault with a deadly weapon, one count of first-degree burglary and one count of drive-by shooting for allegedly firing a gun into the home of his ex-girlfriend.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Sedro-Woolley police responded to the apartment in the 500 block of Nelson Street to a report that Parker had allegedly broken into the home of his ex-girlfriend and then shot into the apartment.

The woman told police that she had been asleep in her bedroom when she heard what she recognized to be Parker’s voice in her kitchen.

The woman told police she confronted Parker and told him to leave, shutting and locking the sliding-glass door behind him as he left, when she heard a loud pop and saw the glass shatter, documents state.

The woman thought Parker had broken the glass with his body, but further investigation revealed bullet fragments among the glass, and a spent shell casing, documents state.

The woman’s daughter was asleep on the couch a few feet from the door, documents state.

Another witness to the incident reported to police hearing a similar popping noise before looking out his own sliding-glass door and seeing a man, believed to be Parker, get into a vehicle that backed into another vehicle before being driven away.

Parker was arrested a short time later at his home in the 1000 block of State Street, documents state.

Though police believe Parker was outside the vehicle when he allegedly fired into the apartment, state law allows for him to be charged with drive-by shooting.

According to state law, a person can be charged with drive-by shooting if they are alleged to have “recklessly discharged a firearm … in a manner which created a substantial risk of death or serious physical injury to another person, and the discharge was either from a motor vehicle or from the immediate area of a motor vehicle that was used to transport the shooter or the firearm or both …”

Parker is being held in the Skagit County Community Justice Center on $150,000 bail.